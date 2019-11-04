NIBL To Launch NIBL-Union Pay Cards

Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. Jyoti PrakashPandey and Chairman of Union Pay International Co. Ltd. Cai Jianbo have announced the launch of NIBL Union Pay Card products in the Nepali market soon.

Targeting its customers visiting China for business or leisure, NIBL has plans to launch debit, credit, pre-paid travel cards and QR codes.

It is reported that NIBL Union Pay Card holders can easily withdraw cash with NIBL UnionPay Cards while these cards can also be used for shopping, payments at hotels, restaurants etc in Nepal, China and worldwide.

NIBL’s CEO Pandey informed that the NIBL-UnionPay International collaboration was initiated focusing on the Government’s upcoming - Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign.

According to the statistics of the Nepal Tourism Board, 153,633 Chinese tourists visited Nepal in 2018. Meanwhile, 300,000 Chinese tourists are expected to visit Nepal during Visit Nepal Year 2020.

UnionPay International Co., Ltd. which was established in 2012 at Shanghai, China, has been offering its services in 177 countries all around the world.