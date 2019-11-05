New Delhi’s 32 Areas Record Severe Air Quality

New Delhi’s 32 Areas Record Severe Air Quality

Nov. 5, 2019, 8:24 a.m.

Air quality in Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurugram was marked as 'severe' and 'very poor' with the AQI level falling between 444 and 464, says the CPSB data for Tuesday.

Pollution level in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has reached a severe level as the overall air quality index breached the 464-mark on Tuesday. The data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) says the air quality in the NCR areas has also deteriorated to the lowest level, which can be hazardous for health. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) also showed an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 468 for Delhi. On Monday, as many as 32 areas in the city recorded 'severe' air quality while it was 'very poor' in five areas, the CPCB data showed.

Air quality in Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurugram was marked as 'severe' and 'very poor' with the AQI level falling between 444 and 464, says the CPSB data for Tuesday. The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre -- was recorded at 407 and the PM10 level at 581 here, the CPCB said. Both these levels can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure and can seriously impact those with existing diseases, suggest experts.

Any respite from poor air quality is unlikely due to the high level of humidity in the air, coupled with slow wind and extremely cold condition in the northern part of the country. Moreover, if the temperature keeps on dipping like this, the Delhi-NCR regions could see pollutants in the air souring.

As per the global air quality monitoring platform AirVisual, Delhi's pollution at the 'hazardous' level with 317 US AQI (Air Quality Index) with PM2.5 air pollution. The platform placed Delhi on the second spot in the list of most polluted cities in the world after Lahore in Pakistan. Besides Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai have also been listed in the top 10 polluted cities, with AQI level of 255 and 193, respectively. Other cities having several levels of air pollution include Dhaka, Bangladesh (AQI 288) and Kabul (264).

Based on the CPCB task force recommendations, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had shut down industries located in hotspot industrial areas of Wazirpur, Mundka, Narela, Bawana, Sahibabad and Faridabad and halted construction activities across Delhi-NCR till Wednesday. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee said the ban comes into force from Monday itself and it is sending letters to industries and construction authorities to immediately halt the activities. The EPCA directed the traffic police to deploy special teams and ensure congestion-free traffic flow, particularly in identified high traffic corridors. The agencies concerned have also been asked to ensure strict action against illegal industries, intensify ground action and make all efforts to control polluting activities, particularly waste burning.

Union Environment Secretary CK Mishra said this is a "temporary phase" caused by unfavourable meteorological conditions and insisted that measures to tackle it was on in "full swing". "This is a temporary phase, largely because of meteorological conditions over Delhi and the surrounding areas. It is not as if the level of emissions has suddenly gone up," he told reporters at a press conference.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Visit Nepal Year 2020 Will Be Announced From British Parliament
Nov 05, 2019
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hilly Region
Nov 05, 2019
Norway Provided Rs.4.5 Billion To Electrification Of Province 2
Nov 04, 2019
NIBL To Launch NIBL-Union Pay Cards
Nov 04, 2019
Nepal Airlines To Fly China From December
Nov 04, 2019

More on Enviornment

Air Pollution Continues Its Choking Grip On Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
CLIMATE DIPLOMACY Cause For Celebration By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago
Nijgadh International Airport Under A Shadow Of Protest And Legal Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Nepal Waste Map Launched In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Climate Change Policy 2019 Towards Climate Resilient Economic Prosperity By Batu Uprety 1 month ago
The Third Pole Is Melting Quickly By Gaia Vince 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Changing The Educational Landscape In Nepal Through The Liberal Arts By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Nov 05, 2019
Visit Nepal Year 2020 Will Be Announced From British Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2019
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2019
Norway Provided Rs.4.5 Billion To Electrification Of Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2019
NIBL To Launch NIBL-Union Pay Cards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2019
Nepal Airlines To Fly China From December By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75