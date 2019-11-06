Ambassador Of India Puri Inaugurated Mathadhis Building At Budhanilkantha

India Builds Mathadhis Building for Shree Budhanilkantha Naryan Temple in Kathmandu

Nov. 6, 2019, 6:39 p.m.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated Mathadhis Building for Shree Budhanilkantha Narayan Temple at Budhanilkantha Municipality in Kathmandu District.

Mayor of Budhanilkantha Municipality Uddhab Kharel, Chairman of District Coordination Committee Shiva Sundar Raj Vaidya along with the political, community leaders also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Budhanilkantha Temple is situated at the foot of the Shivpuri Hills in the northern-most part of the Kathmandu Valley. The shrine with probably the largest stone statue of Lord Vishnu in Nepal is reclining on a bed of Nagas or serpents in the middle of a small pond.

WhatsApp Image 2019-11-06 at 4.41.44 PM.jpeg

Shree Budhanilkantha Temple has great religious and cultural significance for Hindus all over the world and thousands of pilgrims apart from tourists from India and elsewhere in the world visit the temple daily. The newly constructed Mathadhis building in the Temple premises would stand as an important icon of the age-old cultural bond between India and Nepal.

The new infrastructure constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of NRs. 21.80 million, is a three-storied building which will house Mathadhis and several young monks. The project was implemented by the District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu.

The project underlines the importance accorded by India to the preservation and promotion of the rich religious, cultural and historical heritage of Nepal, which is in the spirit of the strong and close bonds between the two countries.

