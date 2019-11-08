Japanese Delegation For Agriculture And Business To Visit Nepal

Japanese Delegation For Agriculture And Business To Visit Nepal

Nov. 8, 2019, 3:16 p.m.

A 25-member delegation from Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), including agricultural experts and business persons, is visiting Nepal from 10th to 16th November, 2019 for an official visit. The delegation will be led by Takami Nakada, Deputy Director-General for International Affairs, Minister’s Secretariat, MAFF.

The delegation will hold meetings with high-level Nepal government officials and business persons and also visit sites of agriculture and supportive facilities. This delegation first visited Nepal in January 2019.

The delegation will also organize a “Public-Private Joint Forum on Private Investment, Inter-governmental Cooperation and Acceptance of Human Resources between Nepal and Japan” on 13th November at Alfa House Banquet, Buddhanagar, Baneshwor, in Kathmandu.

In the meantime, a signing ceremony will also be held for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Japan International Research Center for Agricultural Sciences (JIRCAS) and Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC) on developing agricultural technologies to increase agricultural production and improve natural resource management. Dr. Masa Iwanaga, President of JIRCAS, will attend the signing ceremony.

31813639144_8401c27e7d_c.jpg

The objectives of the visit are to explore investment opportunities in Nepal by Japanese agriculture and food-related companies, make contribution for various cooperative activities and/or joint research between government agencies of the two countries for enhancing productivity of agricultural products. Moreover it is planned to explore the possibility for Nepalese workers in agriculture, food and beverage production and the food service industry under the new residency statuses “Specified Skilled Worker”.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Airlines To Expand Its International Flights
Nov 08, 2019
The U.S. Mission Increases Nearly $ 5 Million Funding For Family Planing In Nepal
Nov 08, 2019
Qatar Airways And IndiGo Sign Codeshare Agreement
Nov 08, 2019
FAO Sees Cereal Boom, Protein Pinch And Banana Risks
Nov 08, 2019
Haribodhini Ekadashi Significance And Importance
Nov 08, 2019

More on News

The U.S. Mission Increases Nearly $ 5 Million Funding For Family Planing In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
The Boundary Delineation Exercise With Nepal Is Ongoing: Raveesh Kumar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
South Asia To Clean The Air For Children: UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
KOICA Provides Support To Construction Urban Health Center In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Kalapani Is A Part Of Nepal: Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Ambassador Of India Puri Inaugurated Mathadhis Building At Budhanilkantha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal Airlines To Expand Its International Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2019
Qatar Airways And IndiGo Sign Codeshare Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2019
FAO Sees Cereal Boom, Protein Pinch And Banana Risks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2019
Haribodhini Ekadashi Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2019
Bulbul To Bring Rain In Odisha, West Bengal And Bangladesh Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2019
Weather Forecast November 8: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75