Japanese Delegation For Agriculture And Business To Visit Nepal

A 25-member delegation from Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), including agricultural experts and business persons, is visiting Nepal from 10th to 16th November, 2019 for an official visit. The delegation will be led by Takami Nakada, Deputy Director-General for International Affairs, Minister’s Secretariat, MAFF.

The delegation will hold meetings with high-level Nepal government officials and business persons and also visit sites of agriculture and supportive facilities. This delegation first visited Nepal in January 2019.

The delegation will also organize a “Public-Private Joint Forum on Private Investment, Inter-governmental Cooperation and Acceptance of Human Resources between Nepal and Japan” on 13th November at Alfa House Banquet, Buddhanagar, Baneshwor, in Kathmandu.

In the meantime, a signing ceremony will also be held for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Japan International Research Center for Agricultural Sciences (JIRCAS) and Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC) on developing agricultural technologies to increase agricultural production and improve natural resource management. Dr. Masa Iwanaga, President of JIRCAS, will attend the signing ceremony.

The objectives of the visit are to explore investment opportunities in Nepal by Japanese agriculture and food-related companies, make contribution for various cooperative activities and/or joint research between government agencies of the two countries for enhancing productivity of agricultural products. Moreover it is planned to explore the possibility for Nepalese workers in agriculture, food and beverage production and the food service industry under the new residency statuses “Specified Skilled Worker”.