Bangladesh President Hamid To Pay Four Day Visit To Nepal

Nov. 10, 2019, 9:09 a.m.

Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid, is paying a visit to Nepal from November 12 to 15. He is paying state visit at the invitation of President Bidya Devi Bhandari,

Bangladesh President Hamid will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival.

During his official goodwill visit to Nepal, Bangladesh President Hamid will meet with President Bidya Devi Bhandari. President Bhandari will host a banquet in honour of the Bangladeshi counterpart and his delegation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Similarly, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chairperson of the National Assembly, and Minister for Foreign Affairs will call on President Hamid.

Likewise, senior political leaders will also call on the President of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh President is scheduled to visit Pokhara and the historical, archaeological and cultural sites in the Kathmandu Valley too.

