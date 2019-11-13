Demonstration On Border Issue: Provocative Act

Although the foreign ministries of India and Nepal have issued separate press statements stressing the need to settle the border issue through bilateral channels, Nepalese political parties have directed their cadres and workers to protest against India's new map from the street, ignoring the call. Not only in social media, intellectuals, workers of political parties and experts have joined the move. As border and sovereignty is a very sensitive issue and related to heart, it is natural for people to show solidarity. Nobody tolerates encroachment of land by another country. However, the recent actions in Nepal have showed other results.

Despite the statement from the two countries, anti-India demonstrations spread as a bush fire reaching east from west in an orchestrated manner. As the issue of border is sensitive to all, the demonstrations and moves by Nepal's major political parties who have been in power through India broke 12 point agreement, intellectuals and experts will likely to be counter productive. Border issue cannot be solved through provocative actions and in sentiment. What is required is a quiet diplomacy.

Recent actions have done much damage to Nepal's cause with India. However, the recent decision taken at all-party meeting has shown the right way. Although there are several issues, we have decided to cover growing Air Pollution in Kathmandu as our cover story for this edition. With the onset of winter, Kathmandu's air quality is likely to deteriorate further, affecting the human life. Time has come now to take action to clean air in Kathmandu.