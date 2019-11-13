Laldurbar Convention Center Of Hotel Yak And Yeti Offers Venue To SUN Conference

The largest United Nations conference event ever held in Nepal, SUN (Scaling up Nutrition) Movement Global Gathering at Lal Durbar Convention Centre of Hotel Yak and Yeti, where 61 partner countries, 101 Nationalities of participants gathered to lead a global movement to end malnutrition.

The SUN-GG event was for the first time since the Inception, hosted in Asia. Nepal became the first Asian country to host the prestigious gathering. Hotel Yak and Yeti, was chosen to host the conference after rigorous planning and organization trips which happened for more than one year.

Hotel Yak and Yeti, fulfilled all the aspects starting from the plenary hall to accommodate 1000 guests in our Grand Regal ballroom, to catering 1200 guests over a period of 4 days in the sprawling lawns and most important was to host the workshops. Lal Durbar Convention Centre, was the best suited as it could provide the break out venues to accommodate the simultaneous workshops.

The event was from the 4th - 7 th of November 2019, with many VIP delegates attending from various countries and representing key organizations and agencies like Daniel K. Duncan, Vice president of Ivory Coast, Jakaya M. Kikwete, Former President of Tanzania, Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, Ms. Gerda Verburg, UN Assistant Secretary General and SUN Movement Coordinator, Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense and National Security of Fiji, Dag Inge Ulstein, Minister for International Development of Norway,. Eugene Aka Aouele, Minister of Health and Public Hygiene of Ivory Coast, Erkinbek Choduev, Minister of Agriculture Food Industry and Melioration of Kyrgyz, Mr Martin Choungong, Secretary General, International Parliamentary Union from Cameroon, Dr. Kobby Bomareo, Vice Minister of National Planning and Monitoring of New Guinea and Francess Piagie Alghali, Minister of State, Office of the Vice President of Sierra Leone.

Most of the above mentioned dignitaries and other state guests stayed at Hotel Yak and Yeti, accommodating the guests with the best of the security arrangements and city center location making it the preferred hotel for the VIP delegates stay arrangements. The National Planning Commission of Nepal as co-hosts hosted the Inaugural dinner and cultural program for all delegates on 03rd November where Hotel Yak and Yeti catered to 1200 guests with sumptuous spread making it the largest hosted Inaugural dinner being hosted by the Prime minister in any hotel in Kathmandu. The inauguration was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Ishwor Pokherel, notable guests from cabinet ministers to the members of the National Planning commission.

Hotel Yak and Yeti, hosted 03 days of extensive workshops in the various halls of Lal Durbar Convention Centre, where in all the participants gathered to create the world a nourished place. Hotel yak and Yeti was instrumental in converting the Lawn tennis court to create 8000 Sq. ft. of hanger space for ‘The Global Village’ venue which had all the stalls from the 61 partner countries of the SUN movement. The agenda of the gathering aimed to shed light on nutrition initiatives.

To realize the vision of a world without hunger and malnutrition, the SUN Movement Principles guide actors as they work in a multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder space to effectively end malnutrition, in all its forms everywhere. These principles ensure that the Movement is flexible while maintaining a common purpose and mutual accountability. With over a 1000 participants from all over the world, they shared inspirational progress and encouraged global collaboration in the fight against malnutrition.