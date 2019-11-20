Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2019 Received By Hotel Yak And Yeti

Another year, another spectacular Awards season. 2019 set the scene for fierce competition, as leading luxury hospitality brands vied for the ultimate honor in overall excellence – a Haute Grandeur Award. Only the most exceptional hotels, spas and restaurants make the cut, awarded for outstanding achievement and greatest contribution to the industry.

The Haute Grandeur Global AwardsTM ceremony is revered as the most prestigious event on the luxury hospitality calendar, bringing the industry’s most esteemed thought leaders, decision makers, influencers and personalities together in celebration of the world’s finest hospitality experiences.

More than 300 honored guests from around of the world gathered for the most magnificent celebration of the year; a night of opulence and acclamation. The glamorous Gala Ceremony was hosted by Thai celebrity emcee Able Wanamakok, adding to the elegance and splendour of the occasion. The impressive guest list comprised respected dignitaries, such as Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof, Senior Director Corporate Communication Division, Tourism Malaysia and Shweta Sekhon, Miss Universe Malaysia 2019

The Haute Grandeur Global AwardsTM is recognized as a guaranteed golden stamp of excellence. To win this coveted Award, an establishment must excel on all levels. Only superlative hotels, spas and restaurants that attain the ultimate in excellence, are recognised with the highest in accolades. Association with Haute Grandeur guarantees participating establishment’s status and distinction.

Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2019 is pleased to announce the achievement of Hotel Yak and Yeti, Kathmandu Nepal for the for following categories:

Best Conference Venue Hotel in Nepal

Best Luxury Hotel in Nepal

Best Convention Hotel in Nepal

Best Historical Hotel in Nepal