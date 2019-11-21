KOICA Through Its KOV Program Signed An Agreement with Neelakantha Municipality To Improve IT Environment By Supporting Electronic Equipments

KOICA through its Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) Program signed an agreement with Neelakantha Municipality to improve IT environment of Neelakantha Municipality. The project will be implemented jointly by KOV Seo Kijong and Neelakantha Municipality. The project aims to improve the environment of IT by supporting electronic equipments. The total budget of the project is approximately NPR 26,70000.

KOV Seo has been partnering with Neelakantha Municipality Office for a period of over 1 year and the contract signing ceremony was held at Neelakantha Municipality Office, Dhading on November 20, 2019 between KOICA Nepal Office, Neelakantha Municipality and Kite Trade Link Pvt.Ltd. The project will support 3 smart scanner, 2 EPSON DS-50000, 4 computers, 1 Person Eikon Touch, 27" Display MVA Panels etc (detail list is attached). Likewise, the project also supports to install Windows 10, Microsoft Office 2010, Visual Studio 2010, Adobe Photo Shop CS6, Vaccine Software and Acrobat Reader DC in all the supported computers.

The main objective of this project is to improve the working environment of Neelakantha Municipality via supporting necessary electronic equipments and upgrade existing IT system as well as facilitate the service delivery system. It will definitely help the staffs as well as locals of municipality in daily activities. Information and communication technology is an integrated technology combining telecommunication services and computer technology, creating access to information and allowing them to store, transmit and manipulate as needed.