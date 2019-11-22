Foreign Minister Gyawali To Visit Russia

Foreign Minister Gyawali To Visit Russia

Nov. 22, 2019, 5:29 p.m.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, is paying official visits to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Serbia from next week.

Minister Gyawali is leaving for Moscow on 23 November, where he is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, on 25 November.

On 26 November, Minister will address the Institute of International Relations in Moscow on Nepal-Russia relations and cooperation. He will also meet with Russian political leaders as well as with representatives of the Non-Resident Nepali Association while in Moscow.

On the second leg of his visit, Gyawali will arrive in Belgrade on 27 November. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Serbia (the successor of former Yugoslavia). While in Serbia, he will hold bilateral talks with Ivica Dacic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Serbia. He will also pay courtesy call on high-level dignitaries of Serbia.

An interaction program with local Chambers of Commerce and Travel and Tour operators is also being organized in Belgrade for investment and tourism promotion.

The Nepali delegation to the Russian Federation to be led by the Foreign Minister consists of Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, Ambassador of Nepal to Russian Federation Rishi Ram Ghimire and other government officials.

The delegation to Serbia will include Foreign Secretary Bairagi, Non-residential Ambassador of Nepal to Serbia Ramesh Prasad Khanal and other government officials.

The delegation will depart for Nepal on 30 November.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

WHO South-East Asia Region Is Taking Decisive Action To Combat AMR
Nov 22, 2019
Everest Bank Handovers Hemodialysis Machine To Manipal Hospital
Nov 22, 2019
Ninety-Five Percent Nepalese Have Access To Electricity : The World Bank
Nov 22, 2019
Nepal’s Elected Local Government Representatives Visited India
Nov 22, 2019
Japan Hands Over School Building in Myagdi District
Nov 22, 2019

More on News

Nepal’s Elected Local Government Representatives Visited India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 48 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over School Building in Myagdi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 51 minutes ago
KOICA Through Its KOV Program Signed An Agreement with Neelakantha Municipality To Improve IT Environment By Supporting Electronic Equipments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
The Least Developed Countries Report 2019 Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
SAARC Inter-Governmental Group On Transport Begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
The United States Remains A Preferred Choice For Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

WHO South-East Asia Region Is Taking Decisive Action To Combat AMR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2019
Everest Bank Handovers Hemodialysis Machine To Manipal Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2019
Ninety-Five Percent Nepalese Have Access To Electricity : The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2019
“We Are Undergoing A Massive Change In Our Governance System” Bishnu Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2019
Himalaya Airlines Flights From Kathmandu To Guiyang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2019
NIBL 16th Extension Counter At KUSOM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75