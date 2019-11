Nepali and Indian officials have started discussions on the review of the India Nepal Treaty of Transit. The meeting commences in Kathmandu. Nepalese delegation is led by the joint secretary of Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply Navraj Dhakal and Indian delegation is led by additional secretary Department of Commerce BS Bhalla.

Nepal and Indian officials will discuss various issues related to transit. Nepal has been demanding the use of Visakhapatnam for long.