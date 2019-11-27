Indian Women’s Association Hands Over Two Electric Vehicles To Pashupatinath

Namrita Puri, President, Indian Women’s Association (IWA) handed over two 8 seater electric vehicles with high end Lithium ion batteries to Dr. Pradip Dhakal, Member-Secretary of Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) on 27thNovember 2019 in the premises of Pashupati Temple. These eco-friendly vehicles are manufactured by an Indian Company Gayam Motor Works.

Puri stated that these eco-friendly vehicles will be helpful for the pilgrims visiting the holy Pashupati temple especially for elderly anddifferently abledpeople, women and children. These vehicles will also create employment opportunity for two women. Handing over of e-vehicles will be another milestone in strengthening cultural and religious ties between people of India and Nepal and bringing people of the two countries closer.

Indian Women’s Association is an organization of Indian Women under the patronage of Embassy of India with the aim to provide friendly meeting ground for Indian Women resident in Nepal. It provides a forum for interaction with Nepali women and works to promote goodwill and friendship between the Indian and Nepali community. IWA organizes philanthropic activities to benefit women and children in Nepal. Recently, IWA has organized charitable events with Nava Indradhanus English Boarding School in Kathmandu, Koseli Foundation, Bal Sarathi, Nepali Snehi Kaakha and Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital.

Pashupati Area Development Trust is established to conserve and operate the Pashupatinath Temple and adjoining Area, which is enlisted as UNESCO’s World Heritage Site.