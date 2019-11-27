Prime Minister Oli’s Health Is Improving

Prime Minister Oli’s Health Is Improving

Nov. 27, 2019, 9:27 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who has undergone an appendicitis surgery at Manmohan Cardio-thoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj after his appendix burst, is recovering.

According to his press adviser Surya Thapa, he underwent laparotomy and appendectomy procedures. “His health is stable.” Thapa said that he will likely to discharge on Thursday from Hospital.

According to Thapa, the surgery was performed by a team of doctors, including Dr Ramesh Singh Bhandari, gastrointestinal and hepato-pancreato-biliary surgeon. The surgery was over at 12:45pm Tuesday. “He has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital and is under close observation.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

15 Persons Killed In A Bus Accident In Arghakhachi District
Nov 27, 2019
Indian Women’s Association Hands Over Two Electric Vehicles To Pashupatinath
Nov 27, 2019
Three Sustained Minor Injury In An Explosion In Pokhara
Nov 27, 2019
Awadh-Mithila Summit To Be Held In Ayodhya In December
Nov 27, 2019
Gaddi Baithak Opens To The Public
Nov 27, 2019

More on News

Indian Women’s Association Hands Over Two Electric Vehicles To Pashupatinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Three Sustained Minor Injury In An Explosion In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Awadh-Mithila Summit To Be Held In Ayodhya In December By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Gaddi Baithak Opens To The Public By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
Qatar To Invest In Energy Sector In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
Nepal Values Relations With Russia: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 15 minutes ago

The Latest

15 Persons Killed In A Bus Accident In Arghakhachi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2019
India, Nepal Must Seek Mutually Acceptable Solutions To Controversy Over New Map By Shyam Saran Nov 27, 2019
Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2019
Nepal Receives Country Of The Year Award 2019 In Malaysia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2019
Six Dead In Albania Following An Earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2019
Prime Minister Oli’s Health Is Stable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75