Qatar To Invest In Energy Sector In Nepal

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun Ananta requested officials of Qatar Fund for Development to collaborate in rural electrification in Nepal.

Meeting a delegation led by Samir R Frengi, advisor on International Development of foreign minister of Qatar at Ministry, Minister Pun discussed the issue related to possibility of investment in Nepal in energy, solar and hydropower.

During the meeting adviser Frengi said that Qatar is interested to support Nepal’s development sector. He said that Qatar is ready to collaborate with Nepal in energy, tourism and agriculture sector.

Minister Pun highlighted various aspects of energy sector and facilities given to foreign companies in Nepal.