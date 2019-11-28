Brief Rain In Western Hilly Region of Nepal

The Western Disturbance has moved eastwards, but its remnants will continue to give isolated light rain over the western region. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region along with eastern and central hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

Brief rain is possible at one or two places in the western hilly region. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the central and western high mountainous regions.