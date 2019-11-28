My Health Is Steadily Improving: PM Oli

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli expressed his heartfelt thank to the well wisher and people showing concerned on his health. In his early morning tweet, Prime Minister Oli said since last two days I have been taking rest in the hospital after an appendicitis surgery. My health condition is steady improving PM Oli twitted.

PM Oli underwent and appendicitis surgery at Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj after his appendix burst.

The Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, releasing a press statement this morning, have affirmed a gradual recovery in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s health.

PM Oli was admitted to the Center in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu Tuesday, where he underwent an appendicitis surgery.