Nepal-Israel Joint Counter Terrorism Training Concluded

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa inspected special training on counter terrorism conducted jointly by Nepal Army’s special force Bhairab Battalion and Israel’s defense force. Started on 24 November, the three days training conducted on 27 November.

Highly reputed in counter terrorism and Anti-hijacking training, Israel’s defense force provided training Nepalese special force after a long gap. Addressing the program, COAS General Thapa said that Nepal Army is capable to deal terrorism and sensible security challenges. He said that the training will provide to enhance interoperability of Special Forces knowledge and defense art.

Nepal Army hopes that this kind of joint exercise help to improve professional capacity of army to deal with terrorism and counter-terrorism to reduce the possible risk and loss occurring from terrorism.