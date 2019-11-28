Qatar Aircraft Catering Company Receives World First Food Safety Certification

Qatar Aircraft Catering Company (QACC) Achieves World’s First ISO22000:2018 Food Safety Management System Certification

Nov. 28, 2019, 5:51 p.m.

Qatar Aircraft Catering Company (QACC) announces that it is the first organisation in the world to achieve ISO22000:2018 certification from Bureau Veritas with UKAS accreditation, confirming QACC’s Food Safety Management System meets the highest standards.

QACC was already conforming to the previous version of the standard ISO 22000:2005 and has been working diligently with Bureau Veritas for the past 11 months to ensure compliance with the new standard.

QACC Senior Vice President, Mr. Michael Winner, said: “At QACC we have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in everything we do, ensuring the customers we supply receive the freshest, highest quality meals. We prepare every meal as if we were preparing it for a member of our family.

“As a part of the Qatar Airways Group we are used to setting the standard for the industry. This includes establishing benchmarks for the highest standards in food safety.”

Launched in August 2002, QACC is the sole company exclusively providing catering for Qatar Airways, international airlines, Hamad International Airport (HIA) premium lounges, Amiri and VIP flights of HIA. Spanning an extraordinary 69,000 square meters, QACC is one of the world’s largest self-contained catering facilities.

Led by an award-winning catering team, QACC delivers premium in-flight and lounge catering services seamlessly to passengers travelling around the world. Today, QACC currently prepares an average of 175,000 meals and 60 international cuisines per day in its state-of-the-art kitchen and bakery from HIA.

