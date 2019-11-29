DPM And Defense Minister Pokharel Inspected Work In Kathmandu-Terai-Madhesh Fast Track

DPM And Defense Minister Pokharel Inspected Work In Kathmandu-Terai-Madhesh Fast Track

Nov. 29, 2019, 6:51 p.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and defense minister Ishwor Pokharel inspected the construction of the Kathmandu-Terai-Madhesh Fast Track project. He visited Makkhubesi, Sisneri, Budune, Rajdamar, Bagdev area and zero points of Nijgadh.

During his visit to the site, Deputy Prime Minister Pokharel was briefed by the site in charge of the areas about the state of construction.

He was also briefed about the challenges faced during the construction and obstruction before the project to complete in time. Vice-chairperson of National Planning Commission Professor Dr. Pushpa Raj Kanel, Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa, Defense Secretary Reshmi Raj Pande, secretary of Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Karki, General and joint secretary of Ministry of Finance.

Fast track inspection road construction.jpg

