Only Odd Number Vehicles Will Be Allowed On Sunday

Only Odd Number Vehicles Will Be Allowed On Sunday

Nov. 30, 2019, 6:29 p.m.

Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) has announced that only odd numbers vehicles will be allowed for tomorrow on the opening of 13 SAG. Similarly, even numbers of vehicles will be allowed to play on closing on 10 December.

According to the new rule, vehicles with only odd number plates will be allowed to ply the roads inside the Ring Road during the opening ceremony on December 1.

MTPD has expressed its commitment to sound traffic management during SAG. Authorities have also prohibited heavy vehicles from plying inside the Ring Road during the event. The odd and even rule, however, will not be applicable for emergency vehicles, VIP/VVIP movements, journalists and security bodies.

According to MTPD more than 700 traffic police personnel would be deployed inside Ring Road during the event.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

By-Elections Concluded Peacefully In Pokhara
Nov 30, 2019
Terrorist Attacks in London Bridge
Nov 30, 2019
Nepal And Sri Lanka Need To Expand Tourism
Nov 30, 2019
Mainly Fair In Nepal
Nov 30, 2019
DPM And Defense Minister Pokharel Inspected Work In Kathmandu-Terai-Madhesh Fast Track
Nov 29, 2019

More on News

By-Elections Concluded Peacefully In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 36 minutes ago
DPM And Defense Minister Pokharel Inspected Work In Kathmandu-Terai-Madhesh Fast Track By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Nepal Elected Vice Chair Of INBAR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Countries Adopt Declaration To Advance Gender Equality And Women’s Empowerment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Israeli Trained Dipendra Karki Receives Krishi Tara Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Integrated Land Management Bill To Address Guthi Land Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

China And India Will Shake Hands At The Birthplace Of Buddhism? Chinese Media By Ding Gang Nov 30, 2019
Terrorist Attacks in London Bridge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2019
Nepal And Sri Lanka Need To Expand Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2019
Mainly Fair In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2019
India Needs To Change Neighborhood Policy By Rajiv Ranjan Nov 29, 2019
Chinese Nationals Held With Eight KG Gold At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75