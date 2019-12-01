Nepal And Thailand Exchange Notes

Dec. 1, 2019, 8:31 p.m.

On the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Nepal and the Kingdom of Thailand, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Don Pramudwinai, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand exchanged the notes of congratulations expressing their happiness on the state of bilateral relations.

In the messages, both the Foreign Ministers expressed their happiness on the progress of bilateral relations between the two countries and further expressed their belief that the friendship and cooperation existing between the two countries based on mutual trust and understanding will be further strengthened in the years to come.

Nepal and the Kingdom of Thailand established diplomatic relations on 30 November 1959.

