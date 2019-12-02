Miss World Nepal 2019 Anushka Shrestha Is Contesting Head To Head

Miss World Nepal 2019 Anushka Shrestha is contesting the head-to-head contest of Miss World 2019 along with ten contestants from different parts of the world.

Shrestha's presentation at the Head to Head Challenge of Miss World 2019. Reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce de Leon is running the show.

Born on 18 January 1996, Anushka Shrestha is a Nepalese beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss World Nepal 2019 on 9 May 2019.

She is now representing Nepal at Miss World 2019 pageant to be held in the ExCeL London, the United Kingdom on 14 December 2019.

The delegates were divided into 20 groups of 6. They had to compete against each other to secure direct entry into the Top 30. Up until now, only 17 groups have been confirmed. 4 more groups are yet to be announced.

Miss World Nepal Anushka Shrestha is in group 10, In the group, she is contesting with World Tanzania 2019 Sylvia Sebastian, Miss World Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolanos, Miss World Poland 2019 Milena Sadowska, Miss World Mexico 2019 Ashley Alvidrez, Miss World Cayman Islands 2019 Jaci Patrick

Miss World 2019 will be the 69th edition of the Miss World pageant. It will be held on 14th December 2019 at the ExCeL London in London, United Kingdom. Miss World 2019 is just around the corner and the much-awaited Head to Head Challenge was held on 20th November 2019 in London on the banks of the River Thames in front of Tower Bridge.