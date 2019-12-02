Nepal Bagged 15 Gold Medals In 13th SAG, 7 Each In Karate And Tae-Kwando

Mother of two children Ayusa Shakya bagged two gold medals in South Asian Games Tae-kwando games. She broke the record of Baikuntha Manandhar to win two gold medals.

Nepal has bagged 15 gold medals in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG). Along with Shakya, Manday Kaji Shrestha won Nepal's first gold medal in Karate Senior Men's Individual Kata. Shrestha defeated Pakistan's Niama Tullah in the finals.

Out of 11 gold medals, Nepal won six in Karate, four in Tekwando and one in Triathlon.

Likewise, Kamal Shrestha won gold medal by defeating Rahul Jain of India in Taekwondo Poomsae. He had scored 8.270 points.

Nepal won third gold medal in Team Kata. Nirmala Tamang, Saru Karki and Sangita Magar from Nepal bagged gold by defeating Pakistan. Nepal had scored 24.88 while Pakistan scored 23.3.

Nepal’s Laxman Tamang won the gold medal defeating his Bangladeshi opponent Muhammad Mustafa in Karate Senior Men’s Individual Kumite, under 55 kg category at Nepal Karate Academy in Satdobato, Lalitpur on Monday. Tamang defeated Mustafa 1-0.

Likewise, Nepal’s Parvati Gurung won the gold beating her Sri Lankan opponent in Women’s Individual Poomsae of Taekwondo under 24-29 age category.

Similarly, Aayesha Shakya won the gold medal against India in Women’s Individual Poomsae of Taekwondo above 29 age category,

Sina Maden Limbu defeated India’s Rupa Biyor in Women’s Individual Poomsae of Taekwondo under 17-23 age category, claiming another gold medal for Nepal at Taekwan do Hall in Satdobato, Lalitpur. Limbu secured 8.150 points while her opponent Biyor got 8.130 points.

Team Nepal defeated Sri Lanka in Men’s Team Kata Category of Karate at Nepal Karate Academy in Satdobato, Lalitpur. A team of Mande Kaji Shrestha, Mahasus Moktan and Prabin Manandhar secured 25.4 points while Sri Lanka got 25.16 points. Meanwhile, in the Women’s Triathlon underway in Pokhara, Soni Gurung added another gold for Nepal.

The women’s category of triathlon that started from Gaurighat in Pokhara included 750-metre swimming, 20-kilometre cycling and five-kilometre race.

Gurung received the first prize while India’s Pragya Mohan and Sarojani Devi received Silver and Bronze medals respectively

Similarly, Nepal’s Krishna Bahadur Tamang won silver medal under Poomsae 17-23 age Category. In Men’s category of Triathlon, Basanta Tharu received Bronze medal for Nepal. He lost to India’s Adarsha M. N. Snimol and Bishworjit Srikhom who claimed gold and silver respectively.