A Woman Dies In Chaupadi Shed In Achham

Dec. 2, 2019, 3:20 p.m.

As Nepal has been celebrating 12 days violence against women, a woman from Achham district of Sudur Paschim Province died in a shed during her period. Although Chaupadi is banned long time back, the practice still persists in two provinces of western Nepal.

The practice of “chhaupadi” banishes menstruating girls and women to animal sheds for the duration of their period as they are thought to be impure. According to Area Police office of Sanfebagar, a team of police has already left to village to further investigation.

According to RSS, National news agency, additional information regarding to an incident is yet to reach.

Twenty one year old woman died after being banished to shed during her period in Achham district. Parbati Rawat, 21, a resident of Siddheshwori of Safebagar Municipality 3 died while sleeping in shed while she was menstruating.

The death of Rawat after she was banished to a shed while she was menstruating highlights the dangers of an age-old Hindu practice.

The ancient practice of chhaupadi is perhaps the most acute example of how the stigmatization of periods impinges on women’s everyday lives.

Chhaupadi was outlawed in 2005, but reports of women and girls dying in attacks by wild animals and from snake bites, or being raped while they are in seclusion show the archaic practice still continues in Nepal’s remote west.

As well as physical exclusion, girls are forbidden during their period from taking part in ordinary communal activities. They are often without basic necessities, such as sanitary pads. In Achham 14 girls reportedly died while leaving in Chhaupadi shed.

