NCP Co-chair Prachanda Calls Off Visit To China

Nepal Communist Party co-chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has called off his planned visit to China at the last minute. Prachnda informed his decision to Chargé d'Affaires of Chinese Embassy Monday at his residence.

Co-chair of NCP Prachanda was planning to visit China leading 60 member delegation. NCP co-chair Prachanda officially informed this to Chinese authorities. In his meeting with Chinese Chargé d'Affaires at his residence, Prachanda formally informed them about the decision and latest political situation.

Prachanda was planning to visit China from December 10. According to Deshsanchar, Prachanda informed cancelation of his visiting citing the region of health conditions of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and uncertainty of discharge Prime Minister from hospital.

Deshsanchar reported citing sources that Prachanda earlier accepted the visit on the ground of leading small groups. However, Prachnda has shown disinterest to lead 60 members jumbo delegation.