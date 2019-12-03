NEA Aims To cutback Electricity Loss To 10.97 Percent In Province 2

With an aim to lessen electricity loss to 10.97 percent in no 2 province, Nepal Electricity Authority and heads of distribution centers of province 2 signed a performance agreement.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising signed the performance agreement with head of Province no 2 Manoj Kumar Singh and Deputy Executive Director Harraj Neupane signed performance agreement with other heads of distribution centers in presence of MD Ghising.

During the program MD Ghising said that NEA is planning to hundred percent electrification in province 2 increasing per person electricity consumption 700 unit, He also said that NEA is working to promote 3 phase meter to increase individual consumption of electricity. He has made it clear that NEA’s responsibility is to work to implement government’s announcement to increase per individual electricity consumption to 700 units.

MD Ghising also directed heads of distribution centers to work not to exceed the load of transformer 50 percent improving the distribution centers. MD Ghising also urged heads of distribution center to perform as per the agreement.

During the program, heads of distribution centers complained that electricity thefts have been receiving political patronage. They said that politicians have been backing the theft and defending whenever centers take actions.

According to NEA, the performance will be evaluated in every four months with concerned heads of the centers.

Nepal Electricity Authority has targeted to reduce electricity loss to 10.97 form current loss of 19.61 percent. There 23 distribution centers in 8 districts of province 2.

The distribution centers formerly under Janakpur like Solukhumbu, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Udayapur and Sindhuli are rehabilitated in concerned provinces. Similarly, the distributions center of Parsa, Bara and Rautahat district which were previously under Hetauda are now rehabilitated under Province 2.

Under the province 2, there are 824,000 consumers.

The electricity loss in province 2 was 47 percent in 2016 and it was reduced to 23 percent last year. Province 2 contributes 23 percent of Nepal Electricity’s total income.

Under the agreement, NEA has target to reduce electrify loss of Yadukaha Distribution center from 47.46 to 25 percent. Similarly, performance agreement has signed to reduce electricity loss of Kalaiya from 44.70 to 25 percent. There is target to reduce 44.18 to 19.77 percent in Siraha.

Nepal Electricity has set a target to reduce the electricity to 8.50 percent. Currently electricity loss is 11.28 percent.