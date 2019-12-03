OnePlus 7T Pro launched in Nepal

Dec. 3, 2019

OnePlus, a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology today unveiled its premium flagship new smartphone OnePlus 7T Pro in Nepal.

OnePlus 7T Pro comes with 6.67 inches fluid AMOLED 3120x1440 HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 screen ratio with corning Gorilla Glass 5 and HDR10/HDR+ certified 90 Hz display. It is powered by snapdragon 855 octacore; 7nm Andreno 640 chipset amd runs Android 10.0 and OXygenn OS 10.0.4. OnePlus 7T Pro is using 256GB UFS 3.0 for storage and has RAM of 8 GB LPDDR4X.

OnePlus 7T Pro features motorized popup 16 MP front camera and comes with 48MP main camera with f/1.6 aperture, 16MP ultrawide, 8MP, 3xoptical zoom, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Dual-LED flash, HDR and Panorama. Besides that OnePlus 7T Pro has 0.28s faces unlock for security purpose and has under display fingerprint.

Other features of OnePlus 7T Pro include wifi connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GRS and WLAN. OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by 4085mAH non-removable fast battery charger 30W (5V,6A) charging technology.

OnePlus 7T Pro is available on Haze Blue variant at starting price of Rs.99,999 only across all authorized OnePlus store in Nepal from November onwards.

