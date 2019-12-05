India Continues To Lead In Medal Chart With 42 Gold And Nepal Secured 34 Gold Remains Second

After leading two days in the medal tally, Nepal falls now in the second behind India. As in the past, India, a sports power of South Asia, is dominating the game on many fronts. India bagged 42 gold, 31 silver and 16 bronze with 89 total.

Nepal’s medal count has reached 84 so far with 34 gold, 20 silver and 30 bronze in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) which is underway in Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Janakpur.

In swimming and athletics, India proves itself as a dominant power.

As usually, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also coming up. However, there are a bit behind because Nepalese players dominated in all marshal art categories.

Gaurika Singh won Nepal’s first-ever gold in swimming in the history of SAG in 200 meters freestyle, individual category.

Nepal’s women lifter Sanju Chaudhary has made a record securing first gold in 59 KG group. Nepal’s Bhupen Shrestha has taken the gold score to 34 after winning in Taekwondo under the 87-kg category after defeating his Indian opponent with a score of 29-27.

Earlier, Nepal’s Buddhi Bahadur Tamang earned a record-breaking gold in Men’s Individual Cross Country Cycling. Likewise, Nepal’s Rajeev Rai and Okesh Raj Bajracharya won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the same event.

With 33 gold medals in its name in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG), Nepal has now surpassed the gold record of the previously held eighth SAF Games held in Kathmandu in 1999.

Nepal grabbed another gold and silver medal in the Cross Country Cycling tournament. Laxmi Magar won the gold for Nepal in Women’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country (CXO) championship at Shahid Park, Gokarna on Thursday. Similarly, Usha Khanal added the silver medal in the same championship while India’s Pranita Praful earned a bronze.