Kendriya Vidyalaya Celebrates 46th Annual Day In Nepal

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said that he was greatly impressed with the progress of the Vidyalaya on all fronts.

Addressing 46th annual day of, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Embassy of India Kathmandu, ambassador Puri highlighted the important contribution made by Vidyalaya.

As a chief guest of the program, ambassador Puri also felicitated the students and teachers for excellence in scholastic and co-scholastic spheres. He congratulated KV KTM team for their concerted efforts which manifested in the vidyalaya reaching unprecedented heights as a centre of quality education as well as its pivotal role in fostering and reinforcing Indo – Nepal Ties.

A cultural event, organized at Nepal Academy Hall, Kamaladi, Kathmandu, was graced by ambassador Puri. Lighting of the Ceremonial Lamp marked the auspicious beginning to the colorful extravaganza. The Principal In-Charge expressed deep gratitude to the Chief Guest and all other guests who envisaged and steered the vidyalaya on the path of spectacular success.

The colorful program comprised of some scintillating dance performances, vocal recitals, educative skit and instrumental music played by the School Band..

According to a press release issued by Kendriya Vidyalaya, to conclude the cultural bonanza, a power-packed Rangilo Dance was performed by the students which set the stage ablaze. A Vote of Thanks was proposed to bring an official end to the program followed by Nepali and Indian National Anthem sung in unison.