NAC Visit Nepal 2020

NAC Announces Special Programs To Make Visit Nepal Year 2020 A Grand Success

Dec. 5, 2019, 1:23 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

Nepal Airlines Corporation has decided to formulate its strategic working plan further result oriented and efficient within an aim to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a grand success.

Chaired by Executive Chairman Madan Kharel, executive Committee meeting of NAC has taken a decision to immediately use the logo of Visit Nepal Year 2020 in its all aircraft and vehiclea.

The committee has directed all the departments to implement the decision. NAC has also prepared a working policy to develop Digital Media and content to attract tourists during Visit Nepal Year 2020. Experts will be included in the committee to create content and digital media to introduce Nepal as a country with natural beauty and rich in culture.

NAC will disseminate the materials with a target of NAC’s Professional Promotional activities and Visit Nepal Year 2020’s objective through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The committee also took several decisions directed to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a grand success. The committee has also constituted a committee involving five director. The committee also took a decision to constitute a subcommittee to facilitate media and tourists.

A Correspondent

POWER SUMMIT 2019 A Fiasco?
Dec 05, 2019
ADB TRIPARTITE REVIW Making Progress
Dec 05, 2019
NEPALI STUDENTS America First
Dec 05, 2019
NEPAL-RUSSIA High-level Visit
Dec 05, 2019
VISIT OF PRESIDENT OF BANGLADESH New Chapter
Dec 05, 2019

More on Tourism

Visit Nepal Year 2020: Minister Bhattarai Urges Kathmandu Based Heads Of Diplomatic Missions Support To Make VNY 2020 A Success By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
OYO Elevates Aditya Ghosh To The Board; Signals Strong Commitment To Sustainable Global Growth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Khem Lakai Appointed As The President Of EUHOFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
NAC Announces Special Programs To Make Visit Nepal Year 2020 A Grand Success By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Himalaya Airlines Flights From Kathmandu To Guiyang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2019 Received By Hotel Yak And Yeti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

POWER SUMMIT 2019 A Fiasco? By A Correspondent Dec 05, 2019
ADB TRIPARTITE REVIW Making Progress By A Correspondent Dec 05, 2019
NEPALI STUDENTS America First By A Correspondent Dec 05, 2019
Rebuilding Your Life After The Earthquake By Benoît Clémencin Dec 05, 2019
NEPAL-RUSSIA High-level Visit By A Correspondent Dec 05, 2019
Environment Protection Act, 2019 Complexity Of Study & Approval Process By Batu Uprety Dec 05, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75