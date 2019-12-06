KOICA Volunteer Supported To Build A Multimedia Lab i

KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency) volunteer Hokwan Kim with the support from KOICA completed the project establishment of multimedia lab in Chaitanya Multiple Campus. The total budget of the project is USD 20,493.33.

The main objective of this project is to build a multimedia lab by supporting computers along with other electronic equipments and installation of furniture to improve the quality of practical classes with various multimedia education. This project also supported to motivate and enhance local staffs as well.

KOICA through its KOV program has been partnering with Chaitainya Multiple Campus for a period of over 1.5 years and the project completion ceremony was held at Chaitainya Multiple Campus, Banepa, Kavre on December 1, 2019 in the presence of Mr. Laxmi Narsingh Bade, Mayor of Banepa Municipality and Mr. Basundhara Humagain, member of parliament of province 3.

KOICA’s volunteer program is one of the main programs to contribute to socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations as per the need of expertise, knowledge, and experience. Each volunteer serves in Nepal for 2 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, ICT etc. Currently, 3 advisors & 32 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various government sectors in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal.