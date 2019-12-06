Nepal Enters Final Of SAG Women Football

The Nepali women football team has entered the final in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Pokhara. Footballer Sabitra Bhandari's hat trick resulted in Nepal's victory over Maldives with a score of 3-0.

With this, Nepal secured final collecting six points before playing the last match with India scheduled for Saturday. Earlier, the women's team defeated Sri Lanka 1-0.

Bhandari scored two goals in the first half and one in the second. The first goal was scored in the 18th minute helped by a pass from Anita Basnet's pass.

She scored through a eader. Bhandari also utilized the chance to score the next four minutes after the first.

Four countries- India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, India and host Nepal- are participating in the women's football played on Round Robin League.

India has already entered final, collecting six points with victory over Sri Lanka and Maldives. Nepal will play India in the final league match and also in the final match.