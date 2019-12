After 32 years, Nepal secured a gold medal in Marathon in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG). Nepal’s Kiran Bogati wins the gold medal of the South Asian Games marathon of South Asian Games.

He completed the marathon 42.195 KM 2 hours 21 minutes and 17 seconds. India’s Raspal Singh wins silver medal completing the race in 2 hours 21 minutes and 57seconds.

Baikuntha Manandhar has a record in South Asian Games Marathon. He has a record of 2:15:03.