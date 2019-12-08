India Dominates In Medal Tally In SAG

As it is expected, India is dominating all the sports events played now. Although Nepal has secured most of the medal in Marshal Arts Category and few in athletics and Swimming gold, it is far behind the India.

India is currently leading the ongoing South Asian Games medal tally with 214 total medal and 110 gold, 69 silver and 35 bronze medals as the day eighth day of the regional sporting even which is going to close on 10 December.

Although Nepal has broken several records in athletics, swimming and Karate compared to the previous records in the number of gold won at the SAG, is trailing behind at the second sport with a total of 132 medals including 43 gold. However, the difference in India’s and Nepal’s gold score almost two third..

Likewise, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives follow with 23, 19, 4 and 1 gold medals respectively. Bhutan, with six bronze in its account, is yet to secure a gold or a silver.

The ten-day event which will be held across Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur will see its closing ceremony on December 10.