AIESEC In Nepal Hosted Action For SDGs

AIESEC in Nepal hosted an event called “Action for SDGs”. The event was powered by Coca-Cola, co-sponsored by Cathay Pacific, Plan International and associated by Khalti, Raleigh International, Restless Development, VSO and United Nations.

The event brought 300+ young people with their amazing ideas and more than 20 companies together for helping and guiding them to transform their ideas into products and more than 10 experts sharing their experience of contribution, struggle, and learning which inspired and motivated them to never give up.

This event created a platform for young people who aim to create change in the society through their ideas, products or services focused on SDGs. The 5 focused SDGs were Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Peace, Justice and Strong Institution and Partnership for Goals.

Pradip Pandey, Managing Director of Bottlers Nepal Limited shared “We are pleased to support young people on their journey towards leadership through the provision of fundamental life and business skills as well as effective networks. We will continue to support this important initiative and nurture the positive changes it will make in the communities we co-exist in. It is always so inspiring to see young, energetic and enthusiastic youth come together to work towards making greater impacts in the communities we live in.”

The Final top 3 ideas were selected 60% by the above-mentioned speakers and 40% by the audience via Khalti polling system.The top 3 winners Mr. Navraj Khanal, Imisha Pokhrel and team and Kritika karki received seed funding amount and 6 months of mentorship from AIESEC to bring their idea into reality by the end of June.