Nepal Bags Four More Gold Medals

On the second last day of the 13th South Asian Games, Nepal added four more gold medals in its tally taking its total gold medal haul to 49 on Monday.

Young swimmer Gaurika Singh won her fourth individual gold medal while Minu Gurung claimed a historical gold medal in the women’s boxing. Male pugilist Bhupendra Thapa ended Nepal’s 20-year long boxing gold medal drought by winning against India rival 5-0 in light welter category. In Judo, Nepal won second gold medal through Punam Shrestha.

Nepali eve Minu Gurung became the first Nepal female pugilist to bag a gold medal in the South Asian Games.

Army woman Minu, who joined Tribhuwan Club seven years ago, claimed the historical gold medal after beating a pugilist from Asia's boxing powerhouse India, Shikshya, in the final held at Karate Hall, Satdobato, Lalitpur on Monday.

Pugilist Bhupendra Thapa won gold medal for Nepal in men’s boxing in South Asian Games after a gap of two decades.

Thapa, 30, thrashed Commonwealth Games 2018 silver medalist Manish Kaushik of India on points to kiss the historical gold medal in the Men's 64 kg weight category in the 13th South Asian Games held at Karate Hall Satdobato, Lalitpur on Monday. Thapa won 5-0 against Kaushik.

Thapa became the first Nepali boxer to win the first gold medal after a gap of two decades of two Nepali pugilist winning gold medals in the 8th edition of the South Asia Games held at Kathmandu, Nepal in 1999.