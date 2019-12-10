Five Dead And Eight Missing After Eruption Of Volcano In New Zealand

Five Dead And Eight Missing After Eruption Of Volcano In New Zealand

Dec. 10, 2019, 7:47 a.m.

New Zealand police have confirmed that five people have died and eight are missing after White Island volcano erupted on Monday as tourists visited.

Thirty-four people survived, with 31 still receiving treatment in hospital.

Two British women were among those receiving treatment, said the UK High Commissioner to New Zealand, Laura Clarke.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he "feared" three of the five confirmed dead were Australian.

Morrison said that 24 Australians were onboard a cruise ship exploring the island in the Bay of Plenty when the volcano erupted. Of those, 13 people had been hospital.

_110055794_nz_volcano_eruption_map640-nc.png

listed and 11 were unaccounted for, he said.

"This is a terrible tragedy, a time of great innocence and joy interrupted by the horror of that eruption," Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

Also among those listed as missing or injured were US, Chinese, Malaysian and New Zealand citizens.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference on Tuesday that she shared the "unfathomable grief" of those who had lost loved ones.

Tourists were seen walking inside the crater of White Island volcano moments before it erupted. Ardern said further rescue efforts for the missing were now "very sadly a recovery operation".

News Credit: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Commemorate 35 Charter Day
Dec 10, 2019
SAG 2019: India Bagged The Highest Numbers of Gold, Nepal Secured 49, Closing With A Grand Ceremony
Dec 10, 2019
Gaurika Set A New SAG Gold Record In Swimming Securing Four Gold
Dec 10, 2019
Nepal Army To Hold Various Programs Targeting VNY 2020
Dec 10, 2019
Nepal And Bhutan To Play Men’s Final Today At Dasharath Stadium
Dec 10, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast December 10: Cloudy In The Hilly Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
Weather Forecast December 9: Partly Cloudy Eastern And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 8: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 7: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

SAARC Commemorate 35 Charter Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2019
SAG 2019: India Bagged The Highest Numbers of Gold, Nepal Secured 49, Closing With A Grand Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2019
Gaurika Set A New SAG Gold Record In Swimming Securing Four Gold By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2019
Nepal Army To Hold Various Programs Targeting VNY 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2019
Nepal And Bhutan To Play Men’s Final Today At Dasharath Stadium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2019
The Map Has Nothing To Do With India's External Boundaries With Nepal: Ambassador Puri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75