Former King Gyanendra congratulated the winner of the medal and organizer for successfully organizing 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu. Former King Gyanendra congratulated the players and organizers for the success.

Issuing a statement, former King Gyanendra expressed hearty wishes for Nepal making progress in sports. He said that he is very happy to see Nepal’s highest achievement in the sports and congratulated the players for their dedications and commitments.