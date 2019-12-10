SAG 2019: India Bagged The Highest Numbers of Gold, Nepal Secured 49, Closing With A Grand Ceremony

As 13 SAG Comes closer to end, India Dominates Medal Tally With 294 Medals, Sri Lanka Second with 226 and Nepal with 195. However, Nepal maintains its gold with 49 behind India which secured 159 gold. Pakistan secured 32 gold and Bangladesh with 19 and Maldives with 1 Gold.

After football final, there will be a grand closing ceremony which president Bidya Bhandari will attend. The traffic has already announced odd number for today.

Only one gold is remaining to be decided today. Following the completion of football, there will be a grand closing ceremony of 13th South Asian Games.

Following several postpone, Nepal is finally able to hold the tournament.