MASHAV's Head Gil Haskel Completed Nepal’s Visit

Head of MASHAV Gil Haskel Completed Nepal’s Visit

Dec. 12, 2019, 8:25 p.m.

Ambassador Gil Haskel, Head of MASHAV (Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation), left for Israel today upon completion of his five-day long official visit to Nepal. Earlier today, Ambassador Haskel called on the Prime Minister Mr. K P Sharma Oli.

While in Nepal, Ambassador Haskel called on several high-level Nepali dignitaries, including Hon. Ministers for Foreign Affairs; Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Agriculture and Livestock Development; Finance; Health and Population; and Education, Science and Technology as well as Hon. Chief Minister of Gandaki Province. Matters of bilateral relations as well as possible areas of cooperation including the establishment of agriculture centres of excellence in Nepal were discussed during the meetings.

Ambassador Haskel also visited Lamjung, Gulmi, Jhapa and Udayapur districts to observe the agricultural projects being operated in these regions as well as to interact with the stakeholders and explore potential areas and ways of cooperation. Dr.Anjan Shakya, Ambassador of Nepal to Israel and Benny Omer, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal accompanied Ambassador Haskel during these visits. Hikmat Kumar Karki, Minister for Internal Affairs and Law of Province No. 1 also joined the delegation in their visit to Jhapa and Udayapur.

During a meeting between Ambassador Haskel and Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi held on 11 December, overall bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries was reviewed, momentum created by the present visit towards further consolidating the cooperative relations was appraised, and need to establish some sort of bilateral follow-up mechanism to facilitate the execution of ideas generated during the visit was discussed.

They also discussed about organizing various events, including the exchange of high-level visits, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year. The Foreign Secretary hosted a dinner in honour of Ambassador Haskel yesterday. Ambassador Haskelwas in Nepal from 8 to 12 December 2019 at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Grow 6.5 Percent: The World Bank
Dec 12, 2019
India Provides INTACH A Design And Project Management Consultancy For Conservation Works Of 11 Earthquake Affected Heritage
Dec 12, 2019
India Deploys Army In Assam To Quell Unrest Against Citizenship Bill
Dec 12, 2019
Udhauli Parba And Dhanay Purnima Observed
Dec 12, 2019
Yomori Puni Observed
Dec 12, 2019

More on News

India Provides INTACH A Design And Project Management Consultancy For Conservation Works Of 11 Earthquake Affected Heritage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
Nepal, India Hold Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
ADB And Nepal Sign US dollar 358 Million Loans In Total For Four New Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
13th SAG Closed, Pakistan To Host 14th SAG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
SAARC Commemorate 35 Charter Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
The Map Has Nothing To Do With India's External Boundaries With Nepal: Ambassador Puri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Grow 6.5 Percent: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2019
India Deploys Army In Assam To Quell Unrest Against Citizenship Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2019
Udhauli Parba And Dhanay Purnima Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2019
Yomori Puni Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2019
Padma Shamsher As The First Constitution Maker Of Nepal By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Dec 12, 2019
Prime Minister Announces Rs. 9 Lack For 13th SAF Gold Winner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75