Weather Forecast December 12: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region of Nepal

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the western region , generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions.

There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region and chances of heavy snowfall at a few places of the western high mountainous region.

Skymet Weather India predicts that the Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir and its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining Northwest Rajasthan. A trough from this Circulation is extending across Haryana up till East Uttar Pradesh.

Heading to eastern parts of India wherein light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected to commence over East Uttar Pradesh, parts of Bihar and Jharkhand by the evening of December 12. The weather of Odisha and West Bengal will be dry.