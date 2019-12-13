Kathmandu Marriott Hotel Takes Home Five Awards

The recently launched Kathmandu Marriott Hotel, in the capital city of Nepal, today announced that it has been conferred with five awards at the Nepal Hotel Industry Leadership Award 2019 by World Marketing Congress in the categories i.e., Best Hotel Launch of the Year, Hotel Industry Leadership Award, Most Preferred Spa and Wellness Centre, Best Event Venue of the Year and Best Bar of the Year.

The award ceremony was jointly hosted by the Employer Branding Institute, Hotel Industry Leadership Award and World HRD Congress. An international jury comprising eminent stalwarts from the industry selected the winners from a pool of over 250 corporate houses after a rigorous evaluation process.

Commenting on the win, Jean Louis Ripoche, General Manager, Kathmandu Marriott Hotel said, “We are extremely proud to have won not just one but five awards at World Marketing Congress. We launched in Nepal in April 2019, and the recognition that we have received in just a few months is a joint effort of our team members. Congratulations to Team Kathmandu Marriott for always putting the best foot forward. Awards like these are a testimony of the success of our efforts.”

The GM added “We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our guests who have given us a chance to provide them with bespoke services and experiences at the hotel.”

Kathmandu Marriott is a 214-room contemporary hotel that combines modern design with local creativity. Home to an inviting range of restaurants, the hotel takes a fresh approach to dining experiences with its multi cuisine outlet Thamel Kitchen and the modern Asian specialty restaurant Edamame.

Achieving an award for the best bar is a great success for the hotel. Raksi Music Bar with its modern design, exotic range of liquor bottles,scrumptious food and the most unique sheesha cocktails in Nepal provides a refreshing experience to the city folks.

The hotel also provides a unique wellness experience at its spa, salon and fitness centre, for which it has received an award for the most preferred spa. Additionally, being awarded for the best venue, the 8000 plus sq ft of meeting and banqueting space create the perfect scenery for unforgettable business meetings, social events and other conferences.