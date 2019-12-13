Kathmandu Sees First Winter Rain In The Season

Kathmandu Sees First Winter Rain In The Season

Dec. 13, 2019, 2:46 p.m.

Nepal has received light to moderate rains at many places. Kathmandu received the rains. Many other districts of Nepal also recorded light rains particularly southern plain including Birgunj and Janakpur.

The Trough behind these rains is still extending towards Bihar from the Northern Plains. Therefore, we expect more rains to continue over many parts of Bihar today as well. By tomorrow, the rain activities will start subsiding over the state. However, the remnants of the Trough will continue to give light rains over the region tomorrow as well.

This is the first good spell over Nepal for this winter season. Despite these rains, the state still continues to be highly rain deficient. These rains will certainly benefit the crops and soil moisture will increase.

sudur-paschim-mahotsab-1.jpg

The day temperatures have already dropped over the region. Today as well the day temperatures are set to remain below normal over multiple parts.

Eastern parts of Nepal have not received any rain activities. Minimum temperatures will start dropping over Neal by December 15 or 16 due to commencement of north-easterly winds from hills.

Nepal was running dry for last many days. Following this spell, no significant activity is being forecast for the state as of now.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Boris Johnson Returns To Power With Big Majority
Dec 13, 2019
Snow Fall Affected Life In Western Nepal, Temperature In Mustang Below Minus 15 Degree
Dec 13, 2019
Nepal Urges Developed Countries To Sustainable Investment In LDCs Like Nepal In Climate Change Conference
Dec 13, 2019
Miss World 2019 Final Competition Tomorrow At London
Dec 13, 2019
Anushka Shrestha Wins The Multimedia Challenge In Miss World 2019
Dec 13, 2019

More on Weather

Snow Fall Affected Life In Western Nepal, Temperature In Mustang Below Minus 15 Degree By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Weather Forecast December 13: Rain And Snow Ahead In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Weather Forecast December 12: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 11: Western Disturbance May Bring Light Rains and Snow Fall In Few Places in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Five Dead And Eight Missing After Eruption Of Volcano In New Zealand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 10: Cloudy In The Hilly Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Boris Johnson Returns To Power With Big Majority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2019
Banking On Action: How ADB Achieved 2020 Climate Finance Milestone One Year Ahead Of Time By Takehiko Nakao Dec 13, 2019
Nepal Urges Developed Countries To Sustainable Investment In LDCs Like Nepal In Climate Change Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2019
Miss World 2019 Final Competition Tomorrow At London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2019
Anushka Shrestha Wins The Multimedia Challenge In Miss World 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2019
Kathmandu Marriott Hotel Takes Home Five Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75