Kathmandu Sees First Winter Rain In The Season

Nepal has received light to moderate rains at many places. Kathmandu received the rains. Many other districts of Nepal also recorded light rains particularly southern plain including Birgunj and Janakpur.

The Trough behind these rains is still extending towards Bihar from the Northern Plains. Therefore, we expect more rains to continue over many parts of Bihar today as well. By tomorrow, the rain activities will start subsiding over the state. However, the remnants of the Trough will continue to give light rains over the region tomorrow as well.

This is the first good spell over Nepal for this winter season. Despite these rains, the state still continues to be highly rain deficient. These rains will certainly benefit the crops and soil moisture will increase.

The day temperatures have already dropped over the region. Today as well the day temperatures are set to remain below normal over multiple parts.

Eastern parts of Nepal have not received any rain activities. Minimum temperatures will start dropping over Neal by December 15 or 16 due to commencement of north-easterly winds from hills.

Nepal was running dry for last many days. Following this spell, no significant activity is being forecast for the state as of now.