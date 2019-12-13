Miss World 2019 Final Competition Tomorrow At London

Miss World Organization has announced that the finale of Miss World 2019 will be streamed live on the official website. The show starts at 2 PM GMT on Saturday, December 14 live from the ExCel London, England.

Who among this year’s contestants will take home the coveted crown and succeed the reigning queen Vanessa Ponce de Leon?

The group winners of the Head to Head challenge have been announced. The final will be tomorrow, with the 10 winners guaranteed a place in the top 40 on Saturday's final. Nepal’s Anushka Shrestha will go head to head with Indonesia. The last contestant was the second runner up with the most votes - Mexico

Going Head to Head

Brazil will go head to head with Moldova, Nepal will go head to head with Indonesia, China PR will go head to head with Venezuela, Nigeria will go head to head with Belarus, Mexico will go head to head with Uganda, the Philippines will go head to head with Turkey, Mongolia will go head to head with Guyana, Bangladesh will go head to head with India, Ireland will go head to head with Trinidad & Tobago, Paraguay will go head to head with Georgia, #MissWorld2019 #MissWorld #London #Head2

More than 100 contestants will battle it out to win the prestigious title.

Group 1 – Guyana, Group 2 – Ireland, Group 3 – Venezuela, Group 3 – Mongolia, Group 5 – Moldova, Group 6 – Brazil, Group 7 - Trinidad & Tobago, Group 8 – Paraguay, Group 9 – Indonesia, Group 10 – Nepal, Group 11 – Nigeria, Group 12 – Turkey, Group 13 – Georgia, Group 14 – India, Group 15 - China PR, Group 16 – Belarus, Group 17 – Philippines, Group 18 – Uganda, Group 19 – Bangladesh

According to the organiser, Contestants sparkle in their World Designer gowns 'Beauty With A Purpose' charity gala dinner was this year's platform for each contestant to model a special gown created by upcoming designers from their home country.

One of the most special events at #MissWorld, the 'World Designer Award', showcases the international talent and gives a platform not only to the contestants as models but to the designers as well. Here is a selection of some of the contestants in their dresses.