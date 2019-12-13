Miss World 2019 Final Competition Tomorrow At London

Miss World 2019 Final Competition Tomorrow At London

Dec. 13, 2019, 9:11 a.m.

Miss World Organization has announced that the finale of Miss World 2019 will be streamed live on the official website. The show starts at 2 PM GMT on Saturday, December 14 live from the ExCel London, England.

Who among this year’s contestants will take home the coveted crown and succeed the reigning queen Vanessa Ponce de Leon?

The group winners of the Head to Head challenge have been announced. The final will be tomorrow, with the 10 winners guaranteed a place in the top 40 on Saturday's final. Nepal’s Anushka Shrestha will go head to head with Indonesia. The last contestant was the second runner up with the most votes - Mexico

Going Head to Head

Brazil will go head to head with Moldova, Nepal will go head to head with Indonesia, China PR will go head to head with Venezuela, Nigeria will go head to head with Belarus, Mexico will go head to head with Uganda, the Philippines will go head to head with Turkey, Mongolia will go head to head with Guyana, Bangladesh will go head to head with India, Ireland will go head to head with Trinidad & Tobago, Paraguay will go head to head with Georgia, #MissWorld2019 #MissWorld #London #Head2

More than 100 contestants will battle it out to win the prestigious title.

Group 1 – Guyana, Group 2 – Ireland, Group 3 – Venezuela, Group 3 – Mongolia, Group 5 – Moldova, Group 6 – Brazil, Group 7 - Trinidad & Tobago, Group 8 – Paraguay, Group 9 – Indonesia, Group 10 – Nepal, Group 11 – Nigeria, Group 12 – Turkey, Group 13 – Georgia, Group 14 – India, Group 15 - China PR, Group 16 – Belarus, Group 17 – Philippines, Group 18 – Uganda, Group 19 – Bangladesh

According to the organiser, Contestants sparkle in their World Designer gowns 'Beauty With A Purpose' charity gala dinner was this year's platform for each contestant to model a special gown created by upcoming designers from their home country.

One of the most special events at #MissWorld, the 'World Designer Award', showcases the international talent and gives a platform not only to the contestants as models but to the designers as well. Here is a selection of some of the contestants in their dresses.

79899538_10158052487984974_6186489589151039488_o.jpg

78800645_10158052487699974_6169535476333019136_o.jpg

79323301_10158052487829974_3347050580500545536_o.jpg

80342733_10158052488309974_7026241672174370816_o.jpg

79213909_10158052488379974_6331230519602184192_o.jpg

78997463_10158052488234974_800602798990295040_o.jpg

79502580_10158052488504974_3487493717567209472_o.jpg

Nepal&#x27;s Dress.jpg

miss-world-2019-live-stream-of-the-final-competition.jpg

