Nepal’ s Anushka Shrestha Is Contesting Final Round Of Miss World 2019 Today

Anushka Shrestha, Miss Nepal World is contesting at the final round of Miss World today at London. She is the first Nepali to select in top ten. The final of miss world will start today at 7 PM Nepali Time or 14:00 GMT on December 14 live from London. So, remember to tune in to watch all the action as it unfolds and be part history as the 69th Miss World is crowned on here on www.missworld.com.

The opening ceremony will be held in London, each contestant will then compete in a series of fast track events that guarantee a place in the top 30. These include Multimedia, Sport, Talent, Top model, Head to Head Challenge and Beauty With A Purpose, taking them on a journey across some of the London’s most iconic landmarks taking in its rich culture and heritage.

Top Ten

Julia Morley said: “London is the greatest city in the world to visit. It’s where Miss World started in 1951 as part of the Festival of Britain celebrations and this year, we are going to put on the best show ever.

“Each year we bring together women from around the world with a shared sense of purpose. For many of them this will be their first visit to London, and they are all so excited. They can’t wait to share their traditions, the music they enjoy, the food they eat and the astonishing range of ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ charitable projects they are working on.”

The ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ global humanitarian program is at the heart of Miss World. This global platform inspires and empowers thousands of young women from around the world to use their talents to raise awareness and funds in aid of humanitarian causes that make real and lasting tangible differences to the poor, sick and disadvantaged.

The Miss World Festival will be held in Thailand in 2020 to celebrate our 70th year. Thailand will be working very closely in London with us to share the London experience. Full details of our 2020 celebrations will be announced shortly.

The highly-anticipated Miss World final show will be broadcast globally to over 150 countries, where viewers will watch as the reigning Miss World, Vanessa Ponce de León, pass the crown to the 69th Miss World in London.

Head to Head - the ten finalists

Beauty With A Purpose sits firmly at the very heart of Miss World. Over the last 48 years, it has changed the lives of disadvantaged communities around the world. The secret lies in the economies of scale,

With every crowning of Miss World is the start of a new chapter. A chapter that signals the shift from beauty pageant to global humanitarian programme focusing on the most sick and disadvantaged people in the world.

Each year Miss World contestants, with the help of their national organisations, set up ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ projects in more than 140 countries. Every year contestants are asked to work for a project that helps the people in their home countries. This gives thousands of young women every year, the opportunity to use their abilities to make a real and lasting contribution to the lives of the sick and disadvantaged children.

These projects are then presented to the judges, who have the unenviable job of looking through all of them to pick the best projects and ultimately the 'Beauty With A Purpose Award'.

At the Beauty With A Purpose charity gala dinner attended by distinguished guests including the Baroness Benjamin OBE, Marsha Rae Ratcliff OBE and John Ratcliff CBE , this year's 10 finalists were announced by the judges. Beauty With A Purpose is the highest recognition a contestant can achieve in Miss World. The winner will be announced at the final and will automatically secure a place in the top 40.

We caught up with the ten contestants to get a bit more information about their projects.

Miss World Mongolia

Mongolia ranks number one in the world for liver disease. For this reason, I have organised a free vaccination campaign and have had more than 1,000 people attend educational seminars on how to prevent liver disease from the Hepatitis B virus. In addition, we have successfully operated liver transplantation surgery for a 17-year-old orphan girl, with the help of surgeons and by fundraising. Furthermore, with the aim of helping people to prevent health problems, I have initiated a health insurance programme in Mongolia. I believe that increasing awareness and educating people to understand and learn how to prevent illness is the most important thing.

Miss World Malaysia

Chance4Change aims to eradicate the increasingly chronic issue of baby and infant abandonment in Malaysia through a combination of education, discussion and development of self-worth. It also develops fundraising activities and sustainable income projects for teenage, unwedded, abused and at-risk mothers; giving them the capability to care for themselves and their children.

Miss World Tunisia

My project is aimed at reaching people in rural areas, providing health services and raising awareness of the importance of prevention. To date, six medical caravans have provided medical examinations for over 1500 people with those in need receiving treatment and prescribed medication. We are dedicated to do all that we can to improve the quality of life for the people in rural areas and are committed to easing their suffering.

Miss World Venezuela

In Petare, my home and the largest slum in Latin America, I have been working with the community and family to develop the ‘I Dream, I Can’ personal development programme for girls whose basic rights are unmet in the midst of the social crisis in Venezuela. #IDreamICan provides girls with information and tools to discover their purpose and self-worth as unique and valuable members of society, thus facilitating their ability to make good decisions, become leaders, and take actions that impact their lives and the lives of other girls.

Miss World India

Norms that restrict the movement of women in traditional communities deny them the right to earn a living. The complete dependence on men that ensues translates to a lack of self-worth and agency over decisions. My project, Pragati (Progress) provides local employment allowing women to gain financial independence while still preserving vital familial and community ties.

Miss World France

I am a hearing Child of Deaf adult and I am fighting for the recognition of deaf culture and French sign language. The deaf are not integrated, they are isolated in our society. I would like to create a home, first in Guadeloupe a French overseas department and then in other parts of the world.

Miss World Nigeria

My goal is to improve personal hygiene and to empower children in the Makoko community. I am partnering with NGOs to raise awareness on personal hygiene and holding a benefit concert in which the kids will be performing.

Miss World Nepal

My BWAP project, I have chosen this multifaceted community upliftment programme that aims to create a sustainable and duplicable development model. This project aims to work towards creating a visible and sustainable improvement in the quality of education of girl child, by mainly focusing on economic upliftment of mothers through livelihood generation.

Miss World Vietnam

‘Building Road, Connecting Dreams’ is all about building a road on a 1,300-meter-high cliff, connecting the two poorest villages with the outside world. This newly-built road makes the villages access to the town, where the residences can get a better education, medical facilities, health care and social service.

Miss World Indonesia

In Indonesia, many children live in conditions that are unsuitable and are excluded from education. This is the condition in Kawungsari, West Java. The children have to sell on the streets for extra income. I help the villagers by showing new ways of creating income. With a better economy, the children can return to school and pursue a better life.