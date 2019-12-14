Nepal Sees First Winter Rain In The Session, Record Rain Hit Life In Dadeldhura, Dhangadhi, Birendranagar And Nepalgunj

Dec. 14, 2019, 8:20 a.m.

Several parts of the northern region of the country have received heavy rains and thunderstorm during the last 24 hours. There was 32.8 mm rain in Dipayal, 43.2 Dadeldhura, and 64.9 Dhangadhi, 41.7 in Birendranagar, 55.5 Nepalgunj, Jumla 18.5, Pokhara 22.2, Bhairahawa 9.5 mm and Kathmandu 4.0. and Okhaldhunga 5.8.

The one reason behind these rains is the active Western Disturbance which has recently approached Jammu and Kashmir. It has formed an induced Cyclonic Circulation over Rajasthan.

Under the influence of these two strong systems, heavy rains are being witnessed in these areas.

Western region has received light to moderate rains at many places. Dhangadhi recorded 64.9 mm rains, while Nepalgunj recorded 55.5. These are the heaviest rain Dhangadhi and Nepalgunj recorded in the decade. Many other districts of Karnali province also recorded light rains.

The Trough behind these rains is still extending towards Bihar from the Northern Plains. From Today, the rain activities will start subsiding over the region. However, the remnants of the Trough will continue to give light rains over the region today as well.

The day temperatures have already dropped over the region. Today as well the day temperatures are set to remain below normal over multiple parts.

Nepal was running dry for last many days. Following this spell, no significant activity is being forecast for the state as of now.

A north-south trough is extending from Bihar to North Karnataka. A Cyclonic Circulation can be seen over East Bangladesh and adjoining parts. There are light rain and snow are possible over eastern Nepal.

