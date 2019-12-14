Qatar Airways Announces New Partnership With Nepali Football

Qatar Airways announces a new partnership with the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA). The Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League, the biggest annual football event in Nepal, will run from 14 December 2019 to 15 February 2020. The partnership will see the Qatar Airways logo feature on all 14 League club shirts, as well as providing brand awareness through perimeter boards, stadium flags, LED screens and online digital content as well as other activity.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are very pleased to announce this new partnership, which will see Qatar Airways increase its exposure in Nepal whilst supporting the development of football in the country. We are continually striving to boost our global sporting sponsorship portfolio, and this partnership is just one more example of our dedication to sport and our belief in its power to bring people together.”

ANFA President Karma Tsering Sherpa said, “we are extremely grateful for the support of the award-winning global brand, Qatar Airways, and we look forward with great anticipation to an exciting two months of football in the Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League. This agreement builds upon our existing collaboration with the Qatar Football Association and we are delighted to forge even closer ties with Qatar with this partnership.”

Qatar Airways holds an extensive global sports portfolio, sponsoring top-level sporting events and some of the biggest football clubs around the world including AS Roma, Boca Juniors and FC Bayern Munich. As official FIFA partner, Qatar Airways sponsors the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, reflecting the values of sport as a means of bringing people together, something at the core of the airline’s brand message - Going Places Together.

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to more than 160 destinations worldwide. The world’s fastest-growing airline has added several exciting new destinations to its growing network this year, including Rabat, Morocco; Izmir, Turkey; Malta; Davao, Philippines; Lisbon, Portugal; Mogadishu, Somalia; and Langkawi, Malaysia. The airline will add Gaborone, Botswana in 2019 to its extensive route network along with Luanda, Angola; and Osaka, Japan, in 2020.