Protest Continue In India Over Citizenship Amendment Act

Protest Continue In India Over Citizenship Amendment Act

Dec. 16, 2019, 7:48 a.m.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest reached Aligarh when Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students pelted stones on police while protesting against the CAA.

Police, in turn, resorted to tear gas to control the situation.

he protesters agitating against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on Sunday evening and set afire DTC buses and a fire tender in New Friends' Colony in south Delhi.

Soon after the violence, Delhi Police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and blocked the varsity gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide.

Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Northeast continues to sizzle with the death toll in Assam touching four, after days of chaos. However, the situation in Assam is under control now and curfew has been relaxed during the day in Guwahati and Dibrugarh but night curfew is in force in these districts along with Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo.

On Thursday, AMU students organised 'Open Talk' to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Activist Yogendra Yadav was the other speaker at the event.

Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University students and teachers, on Friday, organised separate protest marches and handed over two memorandums to authorities, demanding immediate withdrawal of the amendments made to the Citizenship Act.

Credit of News/ Photo: Indian Today

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COP 25 End With No Deal On Carbon Markets
Dec 16, 2019
Partly Cloudy With Chances Of Light Rains And Snow In Hilly Regions of Nepal
Dec 16, 2019
NAC To Start Flight To Narita And Guangzhou From March 2020
Dec 15, 2019
COP25 Negotiators Work To Salvage Climate Summit
Dec 15, 2019
Fifteen Killed In Bus Accident In Lamosangu
Dec 15, 2019

More on South Asia

India Deploys Army In Assam To Quell Unrest Against Citizenship Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
But India-Bhutan Relationship Can Be A Model For The world: Lotay Tshering By Devadeep Purohit 1 week ago
43 People Killed In New Delhi Factory Fire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
China And India Will Shake Hands At The Birthplace Of Buddhism? Chinese Media By Ding Gang 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Uddhav Thackeray To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra CM Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Maharashtra Under President's Rule After Governor's Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

COP 25 End With No Deal On Carbon Markets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2019
Partly Cloudy With Chances Of Light Rains And Snow In Hilly Regions of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2019
NAC To Start Flight To Narita And Guangzhou From March 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2019
COP25 Negotiators Work To Salvage Climate Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2019
Fifteen Killed In Bus Accident In Lamosangu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2019
Jamaica’s Toni Singh Wins Miss World 2019, Nepal’s Anushka Secure Title Beauty with A Purpose By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75