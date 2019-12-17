Japan Provides Assistance To School Reconstruction In Sindhupalchwok

Yuzo Yoshioka, Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of Japan signed a grant contract for Rehabilitating School and Building School Resilience to Disaster in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal Phase II with Ms. Miho Nakajima, Team Leader, Program Department, Child Fund Japan.

The Project is funded by the Japanese Government and involves a grant assistance of USD 860,808.00 (approximately NPR 97.52 million).

At the grant signing ceremony, Charge d’ Affaires Yoshioka said that the project will foster and strengthen the capacity of public schools in Sindhupalchowk District in safeguarding children from natural disasters. In achieving this goal, Child Fund Japan, in partnership with local partner NGOs such as Gramin Mahila Srijansil Pariwar, will provide multifaceted support to schools, School Management Committees (SMCs), and government officials by constructing seismic-resistant classrooms, conducting training on disaster risk reduction and Child Protection in Emergencies, and developing School Safety Plan which integrates earthquake drills in school.

The project will rehabilitate the School and Build School Resilience to Disaster in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal and Yoshioka is certain that this project would give people more confidence to rebuild back better and also hoped that the project will contribute towards strengthening the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.