Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) President Meets Nepal’s President

The Korea International Cooperation Agency’s (KOICA) President Lee Mikyung pays a courtesy visit to Nepal’s President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on December 17, 2019 at the Office of the President Shital Niwas. The delegation led by Lee included South Korean Ambassador Park Young-sik as well as other high level official from KOICA Headquarter and Nepal Office.

The meeting discussed about possible collaboration between Korea government and Nepal government in Gender mainstreaming programs in Nepal that could lead to women empowerment which is more focused in providing quality education and economic opportunities to Nepalese women.

Both, the high level dignitaries shared their common view about the importance of climate change in current context. Regarding this matter President Lee expressed that the subject of climate change would be reflected as a cross cutting issues in all of KOICA intervention in Nepal as well KOICA has also identified SDG Goal 13 Climate Action to be incorporated in its development assistance programs globally.

During the meeting KOICA President Lee also briefed about KOICA’s activities in Nepal, and shared Health, Education (Technical) and Agriculture as the main focused areas for KOICA development cooperation in Nepal. She explained that KOICA has successfully completed a district hospital construction project in Mugu which is one on the least developed district in Nepal, in addition she emphasized that more meaningful collaboration between Nepal and Korea government could lead towards success of this project.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari also thanked Korean government for standing as a good friend of Nepal since a long time, she especially mentioned about the Employment Permit System that offers employment to youth of Nepal as well as implementing other development activities in Nepal, in reference to this Korean delegation team also shared to support in capacity development of the Korea returnee workers.

South Korean Government through KOICA has been implementing various kinds of assistance programs like Project, Fellowship Program, CSO Cooperation, World Friends Korea (dispatch of Volunteer). Since 1991 to 2018 KOICA has provided net 140.77 million US dollar through its various kind of assistance programs.